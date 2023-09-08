Villagers find missing Serian man at nearby farm

KUCHING (Sept 8): A man who was reported missing in jungle near Kampung Riih Mawang, Jalan Serian-Tebedu at 12.55am today was found safe around nine hours later.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the 42-year-old victim was found at a farm some 800 metres from his home.

“The victim was found by a group of villagers inside the farm around 9.30am with no visible injuries to his body,” said the statement.

Bomba said a call was received at 8.55am from the Tebakang police station requesting help to locate the victim.

When rescuers from the Serian fire station together with Daisy from the K9 unit arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim had already been found.

Based on police accounts, the victim left his family home yesterday afternoon armed with a shotgun belonging to his father-in-law.

He did not inform his family of where he was going.

At dusk, when the victim failed to return home, his family members feared the worst and launched a search party involving villagers.

After failing to locate the man, the family decided to file a police report.

Joining the search today were the police, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps, and around 50 villagers.