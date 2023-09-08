Volunteer firefighters’ quick actions stop house fire spreading in Bario village

MIRI (Sept 8): Volunteer firefighters in Bario have been credited with preventing a house fire at Kampung Pa Umor from spreading in the village.

In a statement today, the Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a report on a fire at a single-storey house around 9pm from a volunteer firefighting squad (PBS) in Bario.

“A team of three PBS Bario led by Frazier Kaya rushed to the scene located some 9km from Bario.

“They were assisted by two PBS members at Pa Umor and managed to control the fire at 9.36pm,” said the statement.

The statement said the owner’s daughter was alone in the house when the fire broke out as her father was at the orchard.

The house was razed to the ground but the volunteer firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to another house nearby.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident,” said the statement.

The operation ended at 9.38pm.

The statement added that Bomba’s forensics team is still investigating the cause of the fire.