Activists call on S’wak govt to speed up process of amending laws on conversion of faith

MIRI (Sept 9): A coalition of Sarawak activists has called upon the state government to expedite the process of amending the laws on conversion.

In a joint statement by Global Human Rights Federation deputy president Peter John Jaban and Independent Coalition Of Natives (ICON) founder Bill Jugah, they said the handling of cases in the Syariah Court were also taking too long a time and there was no certainty of Muslim converts being able to have their conversion reversed.

In 2018, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that Sarawak would amend the state laws on conversion, following a court case of three individuals wanting to have their conversion to Islam reversed.

He was quoted as stating that the amendments would be made to Sarawak’s religious laws, intending to provide an administrative solution for the apostates.

In making this pledge, Abang Johari was also quoted to have said: “Give me six months to do this. Sarawak must have a liberal and practical policy.”

In the statement issued yesterday, Peter and Bill said: “We want the Sarawak Premier to address his promise.

“Most of the process now is under the Syariah Court, and so far, no cases have been completed.”

The activists said while they really commended Abang Johari for announcing the move in 2018, they stressed that this was ‘not a Muslim versus Christian issue – it’s merely about honouring the rights of the people to freedom of religion’.

Specifically in the statement, Bill said he had received close to 20 individual cases related to this matter issue, with most comprising divorce cases mainly involving women in their productive, child-bearing age.

“These divorcees face social stigma. They are shunned by potential suitors from their own race, or future husbands, because of their religious status.

“It would be better to simply release these cases, instead of dragging them on as it would further undermine the sanctity of Islam and further tarnish its teaching when they engage in extramarital relationships with non-Muslims,” said Bill, also suggesting that a minimal fee be imposed for the release of a case, instead of having those involved penalised thousands of ringgit.

Meanwhile, Peter reiterated Abang Johari’s statement about the need for Sarawak to have ‘liberal and practical policy’, and also highlighted the ‘Government of Sarawak’s statement’ in ‘Malaysia and Sarawak Declaration’ on Jan 4, 1962,: “Complete freedom of religion would be guaranteed in the Federal Constitution.”