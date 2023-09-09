Armizan proposes Sabah’s local rice to be included in price control list

PAPAR (Sept 9): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has recommended that local rice in Sabah be put on the price control list to help the people of the state.

Acting minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said he had submitted the proposal to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to comply with the request.

“It is recommended that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security hold discussions with the Sabah government to consider the appropriate amendments to the existing regulation so that local rice prices in Sabah can be included in the price control list.

“We should amend the regulation and consider bringing local white rice from the peninsula to Sabah so that people in the state can also benefit from the alternative of lower rice prices through local white rice,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Kawang Rahmah sales programme here on Saturday.

Explaining the situation, Armizan said the control of local rice prices fell under the jurisdiction of the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division.

He said the matter is referred to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522), Rice Order (Grade and Price Control) (Amendment) No.5 2008, while the local white rice pricing in Sabah has never been included in the price controlled list.

He said the local rice industry in Sabah is somewhat different from that in the peninsula, for example, the capacity of rice mills, efficiency and competitiveness of producers in Sabah is lower than in the peninsula.

Meanwhile, Armizan said the ministry is trying to hold Rahmah Sales twice a month in state constituencies throughout the country to help the people affected by the sharp increase in prices of essential commodities. – Bernama