Bung Moktar to strengthen Sabah Umno after acquittal

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): Umno Sabah liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will be focusing more on the party, especially in Sabah as there is a need to strengthen it.

Bung Moktar who is also a member of Umno’s Supreme Council said this when asked to comment on his priorities after he and his wife, Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, were acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court last Thursday of corruption charges.

Bung Moktar who was met at a thanksgiving event with Umno Sabah on Saturday, said he will be organizing grassroots programs to meet with leaders and then restructure the party.

“This is to ensure that we are truly prepared to face the upcoming elections, especially to ensure that Umno returns to govern the state of Sabah. I see this as crucial because Sabah is far behind compared to other states, even though it is a state with great potential and can be developed.

“It is impossible for any government not to develop Sabah, and the people of Sabah deserve better conditions in terms of infrastructure, facilities and the economy,” he stressed, adding that he wants to ensure that Umno regains its former glory.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament pointed out that three fundamental factors, namely roads, clean water supply and electricity, need to be addressed promptly by any state government in Sabah.

“Therefore, I believe that after the upcoming Sabah State election, we will ensure that Sabah truly receives improved infrastructure. It is not impossible to develop Sabah if the state government has a high commitment to resolve these outstanding issues,” he added.

Also present were Umno Sabah secretary Jafry Arifin, 1treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Tun Said, Youth chief Sufian Abdul Karim and Women chief Senator Datuk Noraini Idris.