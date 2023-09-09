Double Six tragedy victims’ families deserve govt apology – Donald

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): Affected families of the Double Six tragedy deserve a public apology from the State and Federal governments, says Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin.

Donald, whose late father Datuk Peter Mojuntin was among the 11 persons killed in the 1976 plane crash, said classifying the reports without sensible reasons has caused much pain and discomfort to the affected families for over 40 years.

“Every year on June 6, we are asked the same questions about the Double Six tragedy, and this has persisted for around 47 years. We do not want this situation to go on.

“Maybe there needs to be a clarification on the matter. But personally, I think we deserve a public apology from both the State and Federal governments. This is important not only to us but also to members of the public.

“Hopefully, any actions that we as the affected families may take in the future can bring us closure and let our beloved family members rest in peace,” he told reporters during the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) Convention 2023 at Manggatal here on Saturday.

Donald, who is also UPKO vice president, said each of the affected families are currently discussing their next course of action following the recent de-classification of Double Six reports by the Malaysian Federal and Australian governments.

He said he had contacted the other families and as of now, they have not decided whether to take action on the issue, adding that it is vital that they make any decision as a collective of families instead of going solo.

“I estimate a decision on whether we will take any action on the matter will be revealed by next week.

“However, even after decisions are made, I will have to refer to the other family members first as I am only speaking on behalf of myself.

“If we decide to take any action or not, it must be together as a group, if I am given the authority to speak on behalf of them,” he said.