Explore entrepreneurship via digital tech, Uggah encourages IPT grads

SRI AMAN (Sept 9): Graduates of institutions of higher learning (IPTs) in Sarawak are encouraged to harness the potential in digital technology, especially in entrepreneurship.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the digital economy, as a platform, could nurture creative, innovative and enterprising graduates who would later contribute to and stimulate sustainable economic growth for Sarawak.

“Furthermore, the digital economy approaches and policies in the state are not limited to the urban areas, as they also include efforts for expansion into the rural areas to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said in his speech for ‘Seventh Convocation and Commemorative Convocation’ of METro Betong Polytechnic, at Dewan Suarah Sri Aman here today.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman also said the current job market was increasingly competitive, and having a diploma would not guarantee its graduates any job offer in their respective fields.

“Filling the gaps in the job market is now highly competitive.

“Graduates should not only aim to be job-seekers, but also job creators, as envisioned under the ‘Lonjakan Pertama’ (First Thrust) of the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025, which aims to produce holistic, entrepreneurial and balanced graduates as job creators,” he pointed out.

Uggah also emphasised on entrepreneurship being prioritised in turning graduates into job creators, for them to be able to generate their own incomes.

“In the future, it is not impossible for our government, specifically the education system, to focus more on ‘investments’ and ‘financial literacy’ as game-changers in reducing unemployment rates among fresh graduates; and to recognise the importance of these fields in producing smart investors among graduates,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 79 students graduated from their programmes in METro Betong Polytechnic’s Session 1 of 2022/2023 and Session 2 of 2021/2022.

The following session was dedicated to those who completed their studies in December 2018, January and December 2019, and June 2020.

The commemorative convocation ceremony was held to celebrate 222 follow-up graduates whose convocation ceremony could not be held in physical setting, due to the restrictions imposed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the event, Uggah also presented awards to graduates who attained academic excellence.

The Director’s Award was presented to Ellya Emelda Rochellow Ajon and Firdaus Hadi Suhaimi Wahab, both graduates of Tourism Management and honourees of awards for academic and co-curricular excellence.

Meanwhile, Mohd Danial Ikwan Mohar was the only graduate from the Finance and Banking Diploma programme to receive a similar award.

The Best Project Award went to Kumpulan Congklak and Portable Batik Canting.