Fazzrudin: Sarawak’s economy booming, govt to continue increasing state’s income over next few years

KUCHING (Sept 9): Sarawak’s economy is currently thriving, and the state government plans to continue increasing its income over the next two to three years, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak said for instance, the state’s income was only around RM4 billion to RM6 billion five to seven years ago.

“However, Sarawak’s income for last year was RM11.9 billion, which is a notable increase compared to previous years,” the Tupong assemblyman said during the ‘5 Residential Areas’ Community Day’ at Taman Yen Yen Recreation Club’s multipurpose hall here today.

Fazzrudin said a significant increase in the state’s income will bring positive impact to Sarawakian households.

“I’ll equate this to my income at home — for example, my salary was maybe RM10,000 two years ago but five years later my salary may increase to RM30,000.

“Imagine, with this increase in my salary I can provide so much more for my family. I could send my children to better schools and tuition classes and give them pocket money for better quality of life. This is happening in Sarawak,” he said.

Fazzrudin added an increase of income will provide opportunities to give back to the people in various forms.

“This is one aspect we need to understand. To share with the community is to be prepared to seize opportunities in Sarawak’s success.

“With increased income, we can achieve even more. Sales can increase significantly, providing additional streams of income for the people,” he said.

On the event, which was organised by the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of the five residential areas, comprising Taman Won, Taman Lee Ling, Taman Sri Perkasa, Taman Sri Matang and Taman Yen Yen, Fazzrudin said it is part of the state government’s outreach programmes.

“This is one of the government’s outreach programs to engage with the community and strengthen the bond between residents and various organisations within a neighbourhood or housing area.

“Today, the JKKK of the five residential areas, along with other organisations in this area, have come together to organise such a programme,” he said.

The Community Day event also had the Public Service Commission (SPA) for on-site registration, which Fazzrudin said was crucial for young individuals to get registered and seize the opportunity to secure employment.

Aside from SPA, free health screenings were also provided by the Health Department.

The community also enjoyed a variety of interesting activities such as lucky draw, exhibitions, a children’s colouring competition and Tai Chi exercises conducted by the Taiji Qigong Shibashi Association Petra Jaya.

Also in attendance was Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai as well as 5 Residential Areas’ JKKK chairman and Ketua Kaum Mohamed Sunaini Kawi.