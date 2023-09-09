Fire destroys house in Kpg Semariang Jaya, leaves five homeless

KUCHING (Sept 9): A family of five was rendered homeless after their home in Kampung Semariang Jaya was razed by a fire which started at 8.50pm on Friday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported as nobody was at home when the fire started.

“At the scene, firefighters from the Petra Jaya station carried out a defensive technique to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses,” it said in a statement.

The house, which measured to about 167 square metres, was totally destroyed by the fire.

After conducting an overhaul to ensure the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.58pm.