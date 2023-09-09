Firemen continue monitoring razed Jalan Mantis hardware shop as smoke still seen coming from razed structure

SIBU (Sept 9): A day after Friday’s fire that destroyed a hardware store at Jalan Mantis, off Jalan Upper Lanang here, smoke could still be seen coming from the razed structure.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said firefighters continued to be present on the ground today to monitor the situation and ensure the fire would not reignite.

“My men had worked hard all throughout the night to ensure the fire would not flare up again, and we are continuing to monitor the situation today,” he said.

According to Andy, the building is at risk of collapsing at any time, and thus, the public is warned against venturing into the area.

In the Friday incident, the store located on the first and second floors of a corner shophouse unit was completely razed. An adjacent lot was also destroyed.

No injuries were reported.