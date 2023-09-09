Firemen persuade woman from jumping off building in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Sept 9): Fire and rescue personnel persuaded a woman from jumping off a building in an attempted suicide at Sri Utama Condominium Ijm Batu 5, here on Saturday.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hamsa Isnurdini said a team from the Sandakan fire and rescue station rushed to the woman’s location upon receiving a distress call at 9.39am.

“The woman, aged 22, was found sitting on the ledge outside her fifth-floor apartment window.

“Fire and rescue personnel managed to calm the woman down before bringing her back inside the apartment using rappelling equipment,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamsa said the woman was not injured and she was later handed over to the police for further action.

The rescue operation ended at 10.50am without any untoward incident.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu offers confidential emotional support services for people in Sabah.

The telephone crisis hotline on 088-255788 is available from 7pm to 10pm daily.

Callers can speak to a volunteer trained to listen and help regardless of age, gender, race etc, in total anonymity, with confidentiality, and without judgement.