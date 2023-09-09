First location in Sabah to get satellite internet service

PENSIANGAN (Sept 9): The residents of Kampung Malaing here are excited and satisfied with the internet access provided through the Starlink device installed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), said Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Arthur, who is also the Pensiangan Member of Parliament, said that the Starlink satellite internet device was installed in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malaing and was the first location in Sabah to receive high-specification Starlink internet services.

“SK Malaing is one of three locations that I applied to get the Starlink internet (device) installed. I have visited Kampung Malaing to inspect as well as try for myself the performance of the service.

“Residents are very satisfied with the speed and stability of the internet access by Starlink,” he said in a statement.

Arthur said stable internet access can help children in rural areas to actively participate in online teaching and learning (PdP), in addition to exploring new skills such as artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

He said the installation of the Starlink device in Kampung Malaing was an additional facility to offer stable internet access and for the convenience of local residents.

“As a long-term solution, a total of 55 new communication towers, under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) programme, are being built in the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency to ensure a wider, faster and more stable internet coverage,” he said.

The deputy minister also expressed his appreciation to the Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and the agencies involved in bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas.