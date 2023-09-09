Former Katibas rep Ambrose Blikau Enturan passes away age 70

KUCHING (Sept 9): Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan, who was Katibas assemblyman for almost 40 years until 2021, passed away today at the age of 70.

His demise was announced through a notice by close family members.

“The prayer session will be held at 8pm on Sept 9 and the wake service at 8pm on Sept 10.

“Please join us at Lot 608, Jalan Kedandi, Lorong 8, Tabuan Dusun, 93350 Kuching.

“The funeral will be held on Sept 11. Further details will be shared once confirmed,” read the notice.

The late Blikau retired from active politics in 2021 and did not defend the Katibas seat in the 12th State Election that year.

He first won the seat in 1979 as a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) candidate representing Barisan Nasional (BN) when the constituency was created out of Song. He was 26 at the time.

He lost Katibas briefly in 1987 to Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) Felix Bantin Jibom but returned triumphant in 1991 and continued to hold firmly to the seat since then.

He even won Katibas uncontested in two elections in 1996 and 2001.

He was also appointed Assistant Minister of several portfolios, including Resource Planning, Finance, Rural Development and Public Utilities.

In PBB, he had also served as the secretary-general of the party and BN Sarawak from 2002-2007.