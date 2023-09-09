Fourteen JKKKs in Baleh receive MRP allocations

KAPIT (Sept 9): Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai recently handed over cheques for Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to representatives of the village security and development committees (JKKKs) of 14 longhouses under the area of jurisdiction of Penghulu Langut in Baleh.

The simple ceremony took place at the constituency’s service centre at Jalan Selirik here.

The recipient JKKKs are from Nanga Sekawi Entuloh Merirai, Nanga Sagan Entuloh, Panchur Gegurong Tunoh, Batu Keli Tunoh, Nanga Ensurai Merirai, Nanga Entuloh Merirai, Nanga Mabong, Nanga Sembawang Entuloh, Nanga Sepantak Entuloh, Nanga Teliai Entuloh, R/P Nanga Nanga Belusi Skim Tunoh Sungai Melinau, Rumah Nanga Sebayak Entuloh, Sungai Sesalin Entuloh and Sungai Teliai Entuloh.

In his short speech, Kudi advised the recipients to make full use of the government’s allocation to fund meaningful activities aimed at benefitting their longhouse villagers.

He also reminded each of them to compile a report and take photography as proof of how the money was being spent, for record purposes.