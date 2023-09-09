Fun-packed activities in store at Kanowit Festival 2023 from Sept 16

KANOWIT (Sept 9): Fun-packed activities are in store at the Kanowit Festival 2023 which will be held from Sept 16 until Oct 1.

Kanowit District Officer, Jackline August, said in conjunction with this festival, a funfair and trade fair will be held from Sept 10 to Oct 1 at Fort Emma Square.

She said the proper activities and programme of the festival will start on Sept 16 with a singing competition at 9am and 6pm at the main stage at Fort Emma Square.

“Then on Sept 17, a fishing competition will be held in Kanowit river at 8am,” she said.

She was speaking when chairing the final meeting of the Kanowit Festival 2023 organising committee at the Kanowit District Council Office (MDK) on Thursday.

The Kanowit Festival 2023 is organised by MDK in collaboration with various agencies and other non-governmental organizations.

Jackline, who is also the chairperson of MDK, said that the Rahmah Sale and government agency exhibition will also be held from Sept 20 till 24, starting at 8am at the Kanowit Waterfront.

“The launching of the Kanowit Festival 2023 will be held on Sept 23 at the waterfront at 8am, which is expected to be attended by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong and Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana.

“In conjunction with the launching, the main event of the Kanowit Festival 2023 will be a speedboat race that will be held from Sept 23 till 24 at the Kanowit waterfront,” she said.

“In conjunction with the opening, a traditional food exhibition, a futsal competition and a ‘Betaboh’ competition will be held in the evening.

“On Sept 24, the final event of the speed boat race will be held and at the same time of the Kanowit Festival 2023 closing ceremony. The Kanowit Unity Run will be held on the morning of that date at 8am at the main stage at Fort Emma Square,” she said.

According to her, another exciting event to be held at the festival would be the ‘Battle Of The Band’ on Sept 28 at the main stage at Fort Emma Square, followed by the Kanowit Remote Control Boat competition, community sports, strongman competition, and the Kanowit Festival 2023 Traditional Dress Queen beauty pageant on Sept 30.