Govt to consider increasing allowance of UPPM staff

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): The State Government will consider raising the monthly staff allowance of the Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“We will look into it,” he said in his keynote address to 73 community development leaders (UPPM) in conjunction with the UPPM (Chief Minister’s Office) Family Day at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday night.

“But all must work hard to help realise the government’s development agenda,” he said.

The Chief Minister was responding to UPPM director Datuk Awang Kadin Tang who made the request on behalf of 830 staff in the unit in his welcome speech.

When met by reporters later, Hajiji said, “I have asked the State Secretary to bring the request up for consideration. We understand the current situation and will carry out the study on the salary increment for the UPPM, PPM and CDO.”

Earlier, Hajiji in his address said all PPMs must show a high level of professionalism and discipline in providing the best service to the people.

In this age of sophisticated technology where news and information can be easily obtained and shared, the Chief Minister urged PPMs to be creative and innovative in improving existing work processes to ensure efficiency and effective delivery system.

“At the same time, you must always hold steadfast to the principles of integrity and transparency and always prioritise the organisation’s interests,” he said.

“I hope that the problems and needs of the people in the PPM’s respective areas can be resolved and met. Your appointment is not a privilege, but you have an important role to play and a huge responsibility to shoulder,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his call for all PPMs to work closely with the elected representatives in their respective areas and provide the best service to the grassroots, regardless of political ideologies.

“This will ensure that everyone in the community can enjoy the services and facilities provided by the government, and no one is sidelined,” he said.

“As the bridge between the government and the grassroots, the PPM units and the PPM especially must be proactive in information sharing and problem-solving that would indirectly boost their image and service quality in the eyes of the people.

Hajiji said the PPM must be able to disseminate government policies, particularly developments carried out by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) after leading the State Government for nearly three years.

He urged all the PPM to always go to the ground to listen and serve the people.

“As UPPM personnel, you must be sensitive and keep abreast of the latest issues and be responsive to complaints or grouses from the people. You must give serious attention to all these,” he stressed.

Hajiji hoped all the UPPM staff would carry out the duties entrusted to them to the best of their ability to achieve the government’s development aspiration through the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

“UPPM in each constituency must ensure development programmes are successfully implemented and reach the target group,” he said.

On another note, the Chief Minister said the Family Day served as a platform to enhance cooperation and respect for one another and to inculcate noble values among the UPPM staff.

Also present were Speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim Yahya, Deputy Chief Minister III/Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Datuk James Ratib, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, assistant ministers and elected representatives.