Indonesia’s songstress wants to master Iban language through music

KUCHING (Sept 9): Indonesian Diah Puji Lestari, 35, one of the finalists of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023, said singing Iban songs would help improve her understanding of the language.

One of the two foreigners who made the cut for finals slated this Oct 28, Diah, a Bugis Malay who hails from Wiraswasta in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, said she has always wanted to master languages other than her own native tongue.

“I am always motivated to understand languages and cultures other than Indonesian. Thanks to YouTube, I am able to get access to all these,” she told The Borneo Post here.

“Slow and steady, I am learning the Iban language. I have yet to master the spoken Iban and understand the meanings of some words,” said the Indonesian, who idolises Iban singer Winnie Albert whom she regarded as having impressive high-pitch control over her voice.

Diah said her mission in life was to develop the art of expression through singing, and also to improve her self-development and self-confidence.

The other foreigner among the 10 finalists is US-born Ethan Hunt, 24, who now resides in Kuching with his Iban-Bidayuh wife Traisy Vivien Tukiet, a former national diver who was in the London Olympics 2012.

Organised by Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima), the grand showdown for the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 will be staged at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here on Oct 28.

All 10 finalists, including Hunt and Diah, will have the opportunity to become recording artistes in the Dayak music industry but the final say on it depends very much on any of the recording companies in the Dayak music industry, according to event coordinator Isa Lee.

The other performers in the Top 10 line-up are Camaiellyia Edward, Avintia Lee, Darren Jaden Valentine, Owennishearer Joe, Mohd Rafiq Dahre, Nicholas Layang, Rovaldo Bong and Gilbert Annie.

They were picked among 20 who performed during the semi-finals, which took place at Langkau Arau Stutong here on Sept 2.

Winner of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 will walk away with RM2,500 as well as a trophy, a gift hamper and a certificate.

The first and second runners-up will receive RM1,500 and RM700, respectively.

The other finalists would not be leaving empty-handed as they would be given a consolation cash prize of RM300, a trophy, and a hamper each.