Kembara Kenali Borneo: Their Majesties arrive in Miri

MIRI (Sept 9): The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong left an indelible mark by personally getting their passports stamped by an Immigration Officer at Sungai Tujuh CIQ counter when leaving for Miri from Brunei today.

Their majesties were continuing their Sarawak leg of the Kembara Kenali Borneo today after spending a day in Brunei.

Their Majesties’ children, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana were also part of the convoy.

The royal entourage reached Sungai Tujuh CIQ around 12.10pm and were given a warm welcome at the border by locals and government officials.

“Here is my face,” the King teased one of the Immigration officers manning the entry point.

The Immigration officer had a big surprise when the Queen and King disembarked from their vehicle and approached the counter to personally request for their passports to be stamped like any ordinary Malaysian citizen.

As the Queen pointed to the King’s photo in the database, he chuckled: “This is ori (genuine), ori.”

The entourage later had a group photo with the welcoming party and government officers there before continuing their journey to the Miri Heritage Centre which took nearly two hours due to the enthusiastic response from Mirians all the way from the border to the city centre welcoming Their Majesties.

Many lined up at the roadside at strategic locations, with many at ILP Miri stretch and Lereng Bukit.

The colourful welcoming party of the various ethnic groups in the division were delighted when the entourage appeared at 2.10pm.

The King and Queen later toured the Miri Heritage Centre and were presented with souvenirs before leaving for Coco Cabana for their lunch before proceeding to Kampung Pangkalan in Lutong.

The tour will resume tomorrow to Bungai Beach here for a community sports carnival before heading to Bintulu.

Accompanying them were Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing; Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah, and Sarawak Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.