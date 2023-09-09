Kembara Kenali Borneo: Thousands flock to Miri to welcome Their Majesties

MIRI (Sept 9): A large crowd began gathering at and around the Miri Handicraft Centre since 8am this morning for the arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and entourage – their second stop of the Kembara Kenali Borneo in Sarawak after Lawas.

Jeanifer Balau was with her son, and her husband came all the way to Miri in a two-hour drive from Lapok in Tinjar just to get a glimpse of Their Majesties in person.

“We took off from our home around 6am and arrived in Miri about two hours later, at 8am. We are excited to meet the royal family. I want to send my best wishes to his majesty in person, if possible,” Jeanifer told The Borneo Post when met.

A young family of four – Siti Nabilah with her husband and two daughters came to Miri a day earlier from Bintulu.

“We arrived late in Miri via the Pan Borneo Highway, overnight in Miri, and after welcoming the royal family, we will be returning home.

“We made this trip because this is the first time ever the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong visited Sarawak, and that we like to give our best wishes of good health to His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri, and showing our gratitude for his service to the country,” she said, adding that they will also be ready to welcome Their Majesties in Bintulu tomorrow.

An elderly couple from Long San, Wan Jok, 68, and wife Singa Jingong, have been in Miri for almost a week now for their monthly health check-up and treatment at the Miri Hospital.

They came six hours away by bus from Long San.

“We heard from one of the medical assistants that His Majesty is coming. We never have this opportunity to get a glimpse of the royal family. So, we extended our stay in Miri.

“We will be back home to Long San two days later,” said Wan Jok, adding that he wished His Majesty the best of health and thanked him for coming to Sarawak.