Kuching police arrest local man after Indonesian stabbed

KUCHING (Sept 9): An Indonesian man is currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital after he was stabbed with a sharp object, believed to be a screwdriver last night (Sept 8).

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a report was received of the incident at 12.41am this morning (Sept 9).

“We have arrested a 55-year-old local man to assist in the investigation,” said Ahsmon when contacted.

He added that the victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed in Jalan Rubber.

The case, he said, is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.