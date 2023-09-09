Mechanism for Sabah to claim 40 percent revenue will be finalised next year – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9) : The implementation of the mechanism for Sabah to claim 40 percent revenue from the Federal government will be finalised before July next year, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said this was decided during a Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee Implementation Council meeting recently, which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Ewon, who is also Penampang Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the Implementation Council, said he was part of the decision makers in the meeting who were for the mechanism to be finalised within a year’s time.

He said this was also the clear wish of the Sabah and Sarawak leaders who were present at the meeting, adding that they had also asked for a fairer and bigger special allocation for both states.

Ewon said a working committee chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah & Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has been established to draft the mechanism before it is brought back up to the MA63 Special Committee, which is chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This is why we have a timeline. If we make a decision without a timeline, it will be challenging. As a member of the Cabinet, it is my responsibility to ensure the timeline is fulfilled.

“As for the court case, it is still ongoing. We will provide updates on the case when the time comes,” Ewon told reporters after the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) Convention 2023 at Manggatal here on Friday.

Last year, 12 Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah MPs and assemblymen filed a claim in the High Court here seeking a declaration on Sabah’s entitlement to a 40 per cent share of Federal revenue.

Their lawyer said they were seeking a declaration of the state’s 40 per cent revenue rights under Article 112C and Section 2(1) of Part IV of the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution that “still applied and (is) enforceable.”

In their originating summons filed on June 3 2022 against the government of Malaysia and the government of Sabah, they also sought for Putrajaya to disclose to the state government the amount of net revenue it derived from Sabah annually.

Among those who filed the summons were Ewon, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew and Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe.