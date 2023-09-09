Minos: Kota Samarahan’s population may reach 500,000 by 2030

KUCHING (Sept 9): The population in Kota Samarahan could reach 500,000 by 2030, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said the increase in population recorded by the council in the last 20 years had almost reached 300,000, with residential houses now nearing 50,000.

“With the arrival of many huge public or government projects, these are influencing the business people to flock into Samarahan.

“Take it from me, by 2030 Kota Samarahan may have a population of 500,000, with 100,000 residential homes, thus making it eligible to be a city.

“Current trends indicate this possibility,” he said in a statement, issued in connection with the grand opening of Fei Yue Tyre Sdn Bhd’s Samarahan branch today.

Minos said the council was pleased to see the influx of investors and businessmen to Samarahan, with the severe traffic jams now substantially solved.

He believed that the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system linking it to Kuching, set to commence by 2025, would ‘definitely make Samarahan a business haven’.

“That is why MPKS must continue to be guided by a policy of business-friendliness and minimum-red-tapes or bureaucracy. Excessive red tapes remain a hindrance to business and the private sector.

“The investors and businesspeople are the ones making a place active, vibrant and prosperous.”

Minos also said the MPKS would focus on greening and beautifying Kota Samarahan upon the completion of the ART project.

“If the fund is available, MPKS wishes to plant beautiful trees and flowers along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway from Batang Kuab Bridge to Intan (National Institute of Public Administration Sarawak building) and Batang Samarahan Bridge.

“But first, the ART project must be completed, as well as the traffic lights to be put up at the roundabouts,” he said.