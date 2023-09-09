Miri cops arrests man for transporting 1,000 litres of diesel without papers

MIRI (Sept 9): The Marine Police Region 5 seized 1,000 litres of diesel worth RM2,150 and arrested a man in an Op Taring operation here yesterday.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said that the raiding team had stopped a four-wheel-drive pickup truck at the roadside of Jalan Piasau 4.

“When checked, the pickup truck was found to be transporting diesel using a modified tank without any documents from The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“This led to the seizure of the diesel worth RM2,150 and confiscation of the pickup truck, which is estimated to be worth a total of RM80,000,” said Alexson.

He added that the items seized and suspect had been handed over to the investigating officer from KPDN for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961.