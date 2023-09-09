Miri folk throng Coco Cabana for glimpse of Their Majesties

MIRI (Sept 9): More than 1,000 people gathered at the Coco Cabana beachfront here today to catch a glimpse of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in person.

Emah Lydia Kata, 33, and her 10-year-old son had left their house in Senadin at 8am this morning for Coco Cabana to secure the best spot to capture photos of the royal couple.

“We had been here since 8am because this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for my son and I to meet a royal up close.

“We just hope that we will be able to capture a photo with them later on,” she said when met.

Meanwhile, Cecelia Sman, a reporter with The Borneo Post, said that she was eager to meet the Queen.

She said during her stint as reporter, she had written a few articles on the Queen but never had the opportunity to meet her up close.

“I am very excited to meet our Queen in person today. I am wearing the Bidayuh traditional costume as I would also like to showcase my ethnicity,” she said.

Their Majesties and their entourage arrived at Coco Cabana at 3.40pm for lunch while being entertained with traditional dances.

At the luncheon, the royal couple was presented with souvenirs which include a specially handcrafted and one-of-a-kind Batik Linut shirt and a Batik Linut Silk Crepe De Chine scarf.

Their Majesties will depart for Pantai Bungai in Bekenu tomorrow (Sept 10) before continuing the rest of the Kembara Kenali Borneo to Bintulu, Sibu, Sri Aman and Kuching.