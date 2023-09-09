Motorcycle crash at Jalan Sri Aman-Sarikei claims life of pillion rider

KUCHING (Sept 9): A 13-year-old pillion rider perished after he was run over by a bonded truck at KM29 San Tabut, Jalan Sri Aman-Sarikei at 4.20pm on Friday.

Also injured in the crash was the motorcyclist, whose identity cannot be verified yet as he is still receiving emergency treatment at the Sri Aman Hospital.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie in a statement said both of them were travelling from Engkelili towards Sri Aman when they crashed into a dog, which darted to the middle of the road.

“Due to the crash, both were thrown off the motorcycle onto the road and ran over by a bonded truck coming from the rear.

“The deceased, a student identified as Perez Bernnet Philip Gayau, suffered serious head injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” he said.

The driver of the bonded truck, a 31-year-old male, did not sustain any physical injuries.

At the scene were paramedics from the Engkilili health clinic.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.