Nanta: Works Ministry spends RM7.5 mln to repair 128.46km stretch along Jalan Simpang Bakun

BINTULU (Sept 9): The Works Ministry has spent RM7.5 million this year on road repair works along the 128.46 kilometre Jalan Simpang Bakun heading towards the Bakun Dam, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the RM7 million was mainly for road pavement repair works, and the RM500,000 was for the construction of road gantry.

“There are another 11 kilometres of critical spots that need to be repaired. We need another RM23 million, and I will try my best to get the funds for the repair works,” he said.

Nanta said his ministry was considering further improvements to Jalan Simpang Bakun in the future.

“We have discussed at the ministry level to widen the existing road, not along the 128km road but at the overtaking lane. Before widening the whole road, we will first do it at the overtaking lane. By next year, we will look at our budget request. That is my plan,” he told reporters when met during his second working visit along the Bintulu-Bakun Jambatan Sungai Labang and Simpang Rumah Joshua KM50 near here today.

He added the ministry will find suitable places to widen the road, where heavy vehicles can use it to allow other vehicles behind to overtake, and this will be for the convenience of all road users.

Earlier in July, he also visited the road with personnel from the ministry and Public Works Department (JKR) to check on the progress of the repairs.

Two months after his initial inspection, he said he was satisfied with the quality of work done by the JKR and road concessionaire.

“They have done the repair works and I can see that it has been done with high quality. I hope these efforts can be continued when more allocation is given,” he said.

On the road gantry, Nanta said it was meant to prevent overloaded vehicles from using the Bakun road, which proved to be the main factor causing damage to the federal road.

“Every day, heavy vehicles over 36 tonnes often use this route — not just one but many, and this is one of the causes of the damage to the road that we have received complaints about from elected representatives and local residents.

“In previous cases, the road gantry was deliberately destroyed by some irresponsible parties. Before, we didn’t make any arrests but now we will use a new method with the cooperation of the local people to help,” he said.

Nanta said the #MYJalan campaign that was recently launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be effective in tackling the problem.

“People need to work together with the ministry to make sure our roads are good and road users are safe and comfortable.”

Nanta said that now that everyone has a mobile phone, they need to be more responsive by reporting illegal activities to the authorities through the apps.

He said Jalan Simpang Bakun was one of his priorities in the ministry along with the Pan Borneo Highway.

“We will make sure that the federal road is constructed accordingly and hopefully people will not be confused between the federal road under the Works Ministry and state roads,” he said.

He added that not all roads are maintained under the ministry, because he had received many complaints from the public on WhatsApp, and Facebook who were not actually aware that the ministry’s responsibilities did not include state roads or roads under the local authorities.

With the #MYjalan campaign, launched on Aug 24, he said this will allow people to report via the existing apps.

“It doesn’t matter the federal roads or Pan Borneo, state road, or local authorities, the complaints can be channeled through this one stop centre and it will be forwarded to the relevant agencies for further action, ” he said.

He hoped the state government and the local authorities will cooperate with the ministry to ensure the success of the campaign.