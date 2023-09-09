No hidden agendas in political appointments – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): There are no hidden agendas behind United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation’s (UPKO) political appointments, says party president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Ewon was commenting on an observation by a villager from Kolopis, Penampang, who had claimed the presence of an UPKO member when he was presenting his case to an Objections Tribunal here concerning recent property valuations carried out in the district by the Penampang District Council (PDC).

The 69-year-old villager who only wished to be known as Greg, had told reporters that he and his wife were putting their case forth against the PDC’s plan to implement door taxes in Kolopis when he noticed and was later informed that an UPKO member was part of the Tribunal, sparking speculations.

“We have to face the fact that the appointment of district council members is based on recommendations from various political parties. If I do not suggest appointments from UPKO, then I cannot carry out my responsibility as the Penampang Member of Parliament (MP).

“What is important is that the (Objections Tribunal) process is transparent. The fact that the Tribunal was even held means there is transparency as the PDC had taken into account the views of the stakeholders, who are the people of Penampang.

“I do not agree that there is a hidden agenda (in UPKO’s political appointments). I have been very strict in various matters when it comes to Penampang,” Ewon told reporters during the UPKO Convention 2023 at Manggatal here on Saturday.

Ewon said he is currently in the midst of implementing the Penampang Development Plan (PDP) through the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Sabah utilising the Penampang MP allocation to fund the plan’s study.

He said next week he will be attending engagement sessions with various professionals in Penampang to hear their thoughts on the PDP, and he welcomed Kolopis villagers to attend the sessions if they wish.

The Kadamaian assemblyman said IDS will also be visiting villages here, including in Kolopis, for the same reason.

“This is my agenda, and it is not a hidden one. We do things transparently. I know my responsibility as the Penampang MP. Like I said, I have been very strict in various matters concerning the district.

“Even about (the five rain trees in Kasigui, Penampang) I have been strict about, until I managed to have the trees excluded from a road widening project due to the wishes of the Penampang community.

“This is my mission, if the people of Penampang are curious to know how stern I am regarding such issues,” he said.

Regarding the PDC’s plan to increase its rating areas and implement door tax on properties in Kolopis, Ewon said he agreed with the proposal to implement valuation rates but not assessment rates in the flood-prone and underdeveloped valley.

Ewon said he had requested for and was recently given a briefing by the PDC, who explained that they are conducting a study on the valuation rates of properties in Penampang, which is carried out once every five years.

He said the raising of valuation rates does not necessarily mean an increase in assessment rates as well, and he had voiced his opinion on the matter to the PDC including Penampang District Officer Francis Chong and stakeholders.

“I had told them that the implementation of valuation rates in the district can continue but not necessarily the assessment rates. I do not want them to directly implement assessment rates after valuation rates.

“In Kolopis for example, the PDC should be allowed to implement valuation rates but assessment rates do not need to be introduced until the council is ready to provide their services or overcome service issues there.

“I have also asked them to consider surrounding districts such as Putatan or Sepanggar in their valuation ratings for comparison.

“Rest assured, I will call for further briefings after the process is over. Believe me when I say that I will listen to the voice of the Penampang community not only in Kolopis, but also other zones in the district,” he said.

It was previously reported that some 3,000 villagers throughout Kolopis had voiced their objections following recent valuation works in several properties in the area, after the PDC issued a notice on June 12 which stated that it had to make a valuation of all rateable properties within its operational areas.

The notice had included Kampung Kolopis, which sits along the Penampang-Tambunan road, as part of the council’s operational areas alongside other parts of Kolopis including Kaambazan, Tindai, Sarapung, Boliga, Soboong, Takad and Tuunon.

The villagers had stated that they are vehemently against the area being included in the PDC’s operational areas as the property valuations will burden the underprivileged rural majority in Kolopis, who also face other issues such as flood woes.

Senator Datuk John Ambrose in a recent report also spoke against the proposal, saying that the PDC should not bulldoze through its plan to increase rating areas and door tax without consulting the stakeholders, especially surrounding communities.

Ambrose had said that the PDC should be transparent in its dealing with the community and not base its action on the report by the consultant valuer, so that the affected people can have their say and a more acceptable formula can be created to solve the issue.

He had further said that the PDC should bear in mind that the district is not affluent yet, and flood problems and other issues such as non-functioning streetlights in Kolopis have not been resolved by the council until now, yet they want to add more miseries to Kolopis folks.