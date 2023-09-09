Over 200 receive scholarships from Sarawak Energy

KUCHING (Sept 9): A total of 207 individuals, including students and employees of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) have been awarded scholarships from the corporation.

They were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants, all of whom are assessed under a thorough evaluation process encompassing academic accomplishments, participation in extracurricular activities and leadership qualities, based on the discipline requirements from the SEB business.

Of the 207, 191 individuals are school students and 16 are SEB employees, whose selection opens them to the opportunity of advancing their education and expanding their skills.

SEB group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said such initiative was a way for the corporation to show their commitment in promoting ‘Education and Young People’ as a fundamental pillar of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Since 2014, Sarawak Energy has awarded a total of 1,058 scholarships. In doing so, we have helped the youths of Sarawak realise their potential and ambitions.

“This sets them on a path to contribute towards the development of a brighter, more prosperous high-income society within Sarawak that is in line with the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS),” he said this in his speech for the 2023 Sarawak Energy Scholarship Awards, at Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

Sharbini further said to ensure the scholarships would be distributed equitably, the SEB had implemented a diversity-focused approach in its selection process.

“This approach is in keeping with the spirit of diversity and inclusiveness that defines a Sarawakian society. This allows people of all genders, racial backgrounds, and socio-economic

classes to benefit from the programme.”

Sharbini also said the SEB scholarship programme could become a platform for the corporation to build the capabilities of its people, aligned with its organisational commitment to continuous improvement and talent management excellence.

“The knowledge and skills gained from these scholarships will allow our people to perform better at work, leading to greater productivity.”

As part of a collaboration between SEB and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), two new diploma courses in mechanical and electrical engineering field are also made eligible for this year’s scholarship programme.

The beneficiaries of this Uniten diploma scholarship programme are 44 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school-leavers who will undergo fast-tracked and tailored courses, as well as workplace learning programmes consistent with requirements of the power utility industry.

In total, the SEB has allocated RM16 million for its undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship programmes, and RM5 million for the Uniten diploma programme for this year.

In addition to the scholarships, the SEB has also provided support to 262 students under its bursary programme for secondary schools in Sarawak’s towns and rural areas.

Since 2019, a total of 582 students have benefited from the bursary programme.