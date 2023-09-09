PH comfortably retains both Pulai, Simpang Jeram

JOHOR BARU (Sept 9): Pakatan Harapan (PH) has officially won both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections, despite bad weather and low voter turnouts earlier.

The Election Commission (EC) declared the PH candidates as the winners for both by-elections after the official vote tallying ended tonight.

PH managed to retain both constituencies from its closest rival, Perikatan Nasional (PN), with strong majorities for the urban Pulai parliament seat and the semi-rural Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor.

Pulai, which makes up part of the Johor Baru city, saw PH’s Suhaizan Kayat command a comfortable win with a 18,641-vote majority by polling 48,283 votes in a three-cornered contest. Closest rival PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar polled 29,642 votes and independent hopeful Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi won 528 votes.

In Simpang Jeram, located near Muar in north-west Johor, PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman polled 13,844 votes, while PN’s Mohd Mazri Yahya received 10,330 votes, while independent candidate S. Jeganathan managed only 311 votes in the three-way contest.

Earlier today, PH had appeared to be in severe danger after the turnout for Pulai and Simpang Jeram only reached 42 per cent and 56 per cent at 4pm, respectively.

Pulai has a total of 166,653 registered while Simpang Jeram has 40,379 registered voters.

The twin by-elections were called following the July 23 death of their incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also domestic trade and living cost minister. – Malay Mail