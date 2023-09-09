PH Nazri Abdul Rahman wins Simpang Jeram

PULAI (Sept 9): Pakatan Harapan has won the Simpang Jeram state by-election, according to the Election Commission.

The EC declared PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman as the winner of the seat with a majority of 3,514 votes over his Perikatan Nasional rival.

The coalition is also set to win the concurrent Pulai federal by-election, having secured over 33,000 votes or almost twice what PN has managed so far.

Earlier today, PH had appeared to be in severe danger after the turnout for Pulai and Simpang Jeram only reached 42 per cent and 56 per cent at 4pm, respectively.

Both independent candidates in the by-elections are set to lose their deposits.

Pulai has a total of 166,653 registered while Simpang Jeram has 40,379 registered voters.

In Pulai, Suhaizan Kaiat is defending the parliamentary seat for PH against challengers Zulkifli Jaafar from PN and independent Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

For Simpang Jeram, the candidates are Nazri, Mohd Mazri Yahya (PN), and independent S. Jegananthan.

The twin by-elections were called following the July 23 death of their incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also domestic trade and living cost minister. – Malay Mail