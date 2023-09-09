Positive self-image, confidence set tone for success, Miri education officer tells interviewees

MIRI (Sept 9): Personal grooming goes hand in hand with self-confidence when it comes to attending job or university entry interviews, said Miri Education Officer Mariam Monek.

In her address when opening the SMK St Columba Education Fair here on Thursday, she pointed out that having an incomplete resume or not meeting the requirements are the other contributing factors to one’s failure to land a job or secure university placement.

“Some of the main factors of the school graduates not getting any offers to courses in higher learning institutions or job offers are due to their lack of self-confidence and unattractive self-image, despite having excellent results and being active in co-curriculum activities,” she said.

On the education fair, Mariam lauded the school’s initiative in providing a platform for the prospective students to gather necessary information on the courses and career opportunities.

Some 60 private and public higher learning institutions as well as government agencies were involved in the one-day education fair, jointly organised by CT Academic Services and SMK St Columba.

Also present at the programme were principal Subah Nyareng and event co-organiser from CT Academic Services, Crystal Voon.