Report: Overloaded lorries a key cause of many damaged roads in Malaysia

BINTULU (Sept 9): Lorries carrying loads that exceed the maximum weight limit have been identified as a key factor contributing to damage on many roads in the country.

The Works Ministry, in a statement, said because the pavement structure was affected by the situation, the roads ‘broke down faster’.

“This problem also increases the cost of road maintenance, and compromises not only the overall comfort of road users, but also their safety,” it said.

Adding on, the ministry said in line its #MYJalan campaign, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 24 this year, a comprehensive action was being implemented involving various agencies and ministries.

It said this inter-ministerial effort and cooperation needed to be mobilised in seeking long-term solutions to ensure that the problem of road damage caused by overloaded vehicles could be addressed.

It identified Jalan Simpang Bakun stretching to Bakun Dam FT803 as among the roads identified as having been damaged by overloaded vehicles.

It is stated that the maximum vehicle weight for the Bintulu-Bakun Federal Road, as gazetted in P.U.(A)277 (Amendment Year 2018), is 36 tonnes.

“For critical repair works, which are necessary to address the weakness of the pavement structure, they will be carried out on site using the Cold-in Place Recycling (CIPR) method,” it added.

The ministry added that a total of four locations had been identified for the installation of the gantry along the 128.46km route.

Some warning signs of the permissible load limit would be installed for the reference of road users along the road, it added.