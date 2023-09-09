Sabah welcomes floating book fair

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): Sabah welcomes Doulous Hope, the international floating book fair that will dock at the South Jetty of Kota Kinabalu Port for two weeks beginning Sept 9.

“We are pleased to have you visit us again since your last trip to Kota Kinabalu when your sister ship, the Logos Hope, docked here in 2011. There is always a certain excitement each time this international floating book fair comes to our shore, and it is always a welcome event.

“Thank you for choosing Kota Kinabalu again,” said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at Saturday’s welcoming ceremony.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew represented the Chief Minister.

“I hope visitors who come on board the Doulos Hope will find the selection of over 2,000 book titles including science, medicine, arts, languages, faith, hobbies, cooking, sports, academic texts, amongst others, very rewarding,” he said.

The Chief Minister also invites the Doulous Hope crew, comprising nationals from various countries, to explore Sabah during their two-week stint here.

Liew hoped that the MV Doulos Hope will visit Sabah more frequently.

“Going by the ‘sold out’ of tickets to the book fair, the response from the public has been overwhelming,” she told the managing director of Doulos Hope, Mark Knight.

According to Liew, she went on board MV Doulos (1977-2009), the first ship under the fleet of GBA Ships, a non-profit organisation based in Germany, when the then international floating book fair visited Kota Kinabalu.

“I bought many books which I have since passed on to my children and grandchildren,” she recalled.

Doulos Hope, the fifth ship, was launched into service this year and houses up to 146 crew members.

The word “Doulos” is Greek, and is traditionally translated as “Servant”, making Doulos Hope a “Servant of Hope”.