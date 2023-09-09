Sarawak, UK to collab in trade, business fields

KUCHING (Sept 9): Sarawak and the United Kingdom (UK) are actively strategising in the field of trade and business in the near future.

According to the State Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the planned collaboration aims to open up more investment opportunities for both parties.

He said this after receiving a courtesy visit from the Minister for the Indo-Pacific at the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, at Wisma Sumber Alam here on Friday.

Among the discussions held were collaborations in green economy and investments in carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Sarawak.

Also present at the meeting were Sarawak Deputy Secretary-General (Economic Planning and Development) Datu D. Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, representative of the Special Task Force to Gedong Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and other government officials.