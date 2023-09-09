Six-day special Dewan Rakyat sitting from Monday to table 12MP mid-term review

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): The six-day special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, slated to begin on Monday (September 11), will focus on the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The 12MP MTR was carried out to evaluate the achievements of the five-year plan in its first two years (2021-2022) and the direction for the next three years (2023-2025) towards achieving a sustainable, prosperous, and high-income nation, taking into account current domestic challenges and global trends.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the tabling of the 12MP MTR is scheduled for 10 am on Monday with no afternoon sitting as the debate will start on Tuesday until Thursday, while replies by ministers are slated for next Monday and Tuesday (September 18-19).

On June 19, a Special Meeting of the Prime Minister with Cabinet ministers and secretaries-general of ministries on the 12MP MTR agreed that all parties need to move as a team to expedite the implementation of planned reforms and economic initiatives.

Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, in a Facebook post, said that the special sitting is intended to discuss the new direction in the 12MP MTR to ensure that the country’s economy remains robust and on the right track towards achieving the Malaysia Madani agenda.

Quoting Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, the 12MP needs to be evaluated in its entirety because the assumptions or plans made prior to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 have rendered a number of things obsolete.

According to him, while it can be described as something unique, the 12MP MTR can also be called a new plan for the country.

The review focused on two main aspects, with the first being re-evaluation and re-assessment which include achievements, gap analysis, improvement and new direction proposals; and the efficiency of programmes and development project implementation.

The 12MP was tabled by the 9th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on September 27, 2021, with an estimated development allocation of RM400 billion. – Bernama