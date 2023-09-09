Stakan rep: Responsibility of dog owners to ensure pets vaccinated against rabies

KUCHING (Sept 9): It is the responsibility of all dog owners to ensure their pets are given anti-rabies vaccination, said Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim.

He said doing so would aid in efforts to curb the spread of rabies in the state and prevent further loss of human lives to the disease.

“We know that pets like dogs are very close to humans or their owners, and the owners should be responsible and vaccinate their dogs. That is our hope.

“Dogs can be companions, but they can also become adversaries if not vaccinated. If you love your dog, then take them to be vaccinated,” he said when met at a rabies vaccination programme at the Jalan Muara Tuang community hall here today.

The programme, organised by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), saw 37 dogs receive their first anti-rabies vaccine dose; 16 given the booster dose; and 22 dogs microchipped by the local authority.

It was previously reported that from Jan 1 to Aug 7 this year, Sarawak recorded 15 human rabies cases with 13 of them ending in death.

Adding on, Hamzah called on the public to report sightings of stray dogs in residential areas to the local authority.

He said local community leaders must also play their part in spreading awareness on rabies by distributing pamphlets and other paraphernalia prepared by the relevant authority to the public.