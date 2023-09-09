Their Majesties attend high tea with Kampung Pangkalan Lutong community leaders

MIRI (Sept 9): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah concluded their visit to Miri City with a high tea with community leaders at Kampung Pangkalan Lutong this evening.

Their arrival at the village around 5.15pm was welcomed with a silat performance as villagers chanted “Daulat Tuanku” as soon as the royal vehicle entered the venue.

Many had been waiting at the location since 2pm to catch a glimpse of the Their Majesties in person.

For Norjanah Mat, 55, and her family, seeing or meeting the royalties this close could be a once in a lifetime.

Also with her were her disabled children, Azmi Mohamad, 33 who was blind and her eldest daughter Nurul Ain Mohamad, 34, who was also physically disabled.

“We have planned for this since we heard about their visit. The whole family is excited but one of my sons was unable to make it here with us,” she said.

The family had set up a canopy by the roadside to sit and wait for Their Majesties to pass by on their way to Kampung Pangkalan Lutong community hall, where they joined local community leaders and villagers for high tea.

“I’m very excited. This could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m not sure if they will stop or not to greet us, but I’m just excited to be here,” said Azmi, who is blind and also physically disabled.

He was determined not to let his disability stop him from welcoming the King and Queen to his city.

Their Majesties’ arrival at Kampung Pangkalan Lutong was welcomed by Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and wife Datin Sri Christina Kong; Dr Ripin Lamat; and Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Their Majesties were accompanied by their children – Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

During the high tea, Their Majesties also witnessed a long boat show at Sungai Lutong.