UK minister out to bolster bilateral ties with Malaysia

KUCHING (Sept 9): UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, embarked on her first official visit to Malaysia with a clear mission in mind – to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Her visit to Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak focused on enhancing cooperation in climate action, trade, and regional security, marking a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the UK and Malaysia.

“Malaysia is a very important country within my portfolio and I’m here particularly on this trip to deepen our bilateral cooperation in several areas, especially around climate, as well as to build relationships with senior members of the government.

“For Sarawak, my visit will be centred on climate action, the challenges around biodiversity and the really interesting work that’s going on here in transitioning towards clean energy,” she told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview here yesterday.

The UK’s Integrated Review Refresh, published in March 2023, made increased engagement with the Indo-Pacific a long-term pillar of the UK’s foreign policy.

With over half of global growth projected to come from the Indo-Pacific by 2050, the region is vital to the UK Prime Minister’s priority of growing the UK’s economy. Malaysia is an important player in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trevelyan commended Sarawak’s focus on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), an initiative that aligned with the UK’s own endeavours in this field.

“The Sarawak Premier led a state-level delegation to London last month where he made a very clear indication that he was going to be focusing on green and renewable energy and identified CCUS as a major economic opportunity of Sarawak.

“He also said that he wanted to use the UK as a model in formulating Sarawak’s net-zero policy which makes me personally very happy and flattered because I’m the minister who wrote this policy.

“The UK welcomes this and is well positioned to help Sarawak build and improve their carbon market framework to be a high-integrity one,” she remarked.

She also admired the ‘extraordinary biodiversity’ that Sarawak was blessed with and the state’s commitment towards transforming into a sustainable green city.

“I live in a big city (in London) where you see a few trees in the park but that’s it but Sarawak is literally holding the lungs of the earth just outside the city.

“It’s an extraordinary sense of the reality of what making that net-zero journey means because it is this that you’re protecting and that is what we all want to protect for the long-term.

“So it would be very exciting to see the work that the Premier is keen to move forward on and we’re very pleased to bring the experience that we have to help out so that you can do it more quickly than we have,” she said.

Touching on the climate partnership between the UK and Malaysia, the Minister said under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UKPACT) programme, the UK has been providing grants totalling approximately £3 million (over RM17 million) and technical expertise to Malaysia since 2021 across a variety of sectors including nature, low-carbon planning, energy and green finance.

“We have some UKPACT projects that are in place at the moment such as developing a low-carbon city planning system for ‘PLANMalaysia’, renewable energy rural electrification roadmap for Sabah, enabling private sector investments into nature-based solutions in Terengganu, harnessing green finance through climate risk management and opportunities and green economy framework for Sarawak,” she said.

The UK and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on climate partnership last year, which had both countries working together to step up action on climate and biodiversity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by sharing knowledge and technical expertise to build capacity and increase ambition.

At the federal level, it is also engaging stakeholders on energy transition policy issues and developing climate legislation (climate change act), both of which have been identified as priorities for Malaysia’s climate ambitions.

At the same time, the UK also supports Malaysia in its net zero emissions target by helping Malaysia to bring about innovations and investments in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Speaking on the bilateral relations between UK and Malaysia, Trevelyan said it had been a longstanding relationship, rooted in shared history and strong people-to-people links.

“Building on this, we want to strengthen our trade, as well as grow the bilateral relationship into a modern partnership especially in areas like technology and education where the UK is known for.

“We also want to partner Malaysia in tackling global challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss and security,” she said.

The UK has established a strategic dialogue status with Malaysia in February last year where both countries reaffirmed the commitment to work together across key areas above to further boost the bilateral partnership.

Trevelyan said with Malaysia, being one of the founding members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), it is important that the UK work with the country as well as other Asean partners to make sure that the UK can maximise the contributions it brings to Asean.

“The UK and Malaysia always have strong tradings, with the UK-Malaysia bilateral trade pushing past pre-pandemic levels to reach total trade of £5.6 billion at the end of the first quarter this year.

“This is an increase of 5.9 per cent or £311 million from the end of the first quarter of 2022,” she said, noting that Malaysia is the UK’s second largest trading partner in South East Asia.

She attributed this surge to businesses being aware of the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and thus looked towards building on that trading relationship.

“We have a lot of mutual investment going into both countries, which is also a really big and strong indicator of that trusted trading relationship, which is so important,” she said.

The UK’s accession to the CPTPP will open up new business opportunities, market access and talent mobility with member states especially Malaysia where the UK has yet to have a free trade agreement with. It signed the agreement to join CPTPP in July this year and aims to ratify CPTPP by the end of 2024.

“This means that Malaysian companies will be able to enjoy the benefits of an agreement which removes over 99 per cent of tariffs, enhanced access to services, additional protections for investors and efficient customs procedures – amongst other benefits.

“The UK will be able to export cars, machinery, chocolate and sugar confectionary to Malaysia at zero tariffs. For example, Malaysian cocoa producers will be able to export raw cocoa to the UK tariff-free and, if a UK manufacturer, then makes that processed cocoa into our world-famous English confectionary, it can be exported back to Malaysia tariff-free too. It is good for businesses and good for consumers,” said Trevelyan.

The UK minister said this would encourage British businesses to think about Malaysia for the first time.

“This is an opportunity to really take businesses who haven’t thought about Malaysia as a trading partner and for them to know that they’ve got that government-to-government leadership around trade and investment.”

Trevelyan, who arrived in Kuching on Thursday evening, had a short but packed schedule yesterday before flying back to London.

Among her agenda included paying a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Hipni to discuss how the UK could support the state in low carbon energy transition; meeting the Sarawak Energy Bhd team and tour a refuelling site for hydrogen-powered buses; and also visiting Borneo Cultures Museum as well as the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre to learn more about the centre’s biodiversity conservation and orangutan rehabilitation.

She also met with UK Government Scholarship Award Chevening scholars and alumni who are based in Sarawak, as well as local artists from BioLab who received grant from the British Council.