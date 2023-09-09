Wellbeing of doctors, tackling private practitioners issues priority of new MMA president

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): The new president of Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz, will give priority to looking into the wellbeing of public healthcare doctors.

“Wellbeing of doctors and by extension, all healthcare workers in the public healthcare system should be treated as a priority to ensure the highest quality of care in the country is maintained,” she said in her inaugural speech at MMA’s annual banquet held in Kota Kinabalu on Friday evening.

Dr Azizan takes over the reins from Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai. MMA presidents serve for only one year.

“Public healthcare is unlike other civil service departments as healthcare workers often work extra hours putting the needs of the patient first.

“Healthcare workers in the public sector are entrusted with the responsibility of care for a high percentage of our population. More than 70% of the population rely on public healthcare services for their health needs,” she added.

“Hospitals operate 24/7 and healthcare workers deal with life and death situations on an almost daily basis. Ensuring the wellbeing of healthcare workers is paramount to maintain high quality care for the best possible outcomes,” she said.

The contract doctor issue, overcrowding at healthcare facilities, maldistribution of healthcare workers, shortages in specialists, remuneration, junior doctor’s career pathway, work environment, work life balance of doctors to avoid burnout, preparing for an ageing nation and digitalisation of healthcare are among the public healthcare issues the MMA president will be working to address.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the Ministry of Health to resolve these issues as these are important areas to address in improving the delivery of care and the system,” said Dr Azizan in a statement issued by MMA on Saturday.

She also expressed hope that some of the healthcare reforms planned by the government will be carried out during her term.

“We hope to get an update from the MOH soon on the implementation of healthcare reforms that are being planned in line with the Health White Paper,” she said.

In her speech, she said issues faced by private medical practitioners will also be among her priorities.

“There are longstanding issues in private healthcare that also need to be addressed. The private General Practitioners (GPs) fee schedule and issues with Third Party Administrators (TPAs) or Managed Care Organisations (MCOs) as well as the issues private healthcare specialists are facing will be addressed in our engagements with the ministry.”

Dr Azizan graduated with a Medical Degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 1986. In the same year as a house officer, she joined the MMA and later became a life member. Since then, she has been an active member with the MMA; known especially for her involvement as a committee member of MMA’s Wilayah branch where she became the first female chairperson serving from 2010 – 2012. She then went on to become MMA’s Honorary Deputy Secretary and Honorary General Treasurer (2013-2014) before taking a break from practice to care for her mother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dr Azizan is passionate about addressing NCDs and is a firm believer in the role of nutrition and lifestyle

interventions for better outcomes. In her career, she has served in both public and private hospitals before becoming a solo private GP in 1999. In 2015, she decided to end her well-established private clinic practice to focus on personal health consultation on wellness.