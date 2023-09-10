Cheah Yung Ren triumphs at S’wak Int’l Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023

KUCHING (Sept 10): The Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023 saw Cheah Yung Ren of the Sunway Megalanes team clinch the championship title at Megalanes Sarawak, Emart Batu Kawa, here yesterday.

In a thrilling showdown during the Main Division: Last Man Standing final, Cheah secured victory with an impressive score of 184 pins, surpassing his opponent, Ahmad Azriq Izamuddin from the Malaysian team, who scored 171 pins.

His victory earned him a cash prize of RM20,000 and brought home two trophies, while Ahmad Azriq brought home RM10,000.

In the same category, Tsen Fan Yew was at third place and Haron Awang from Syntech (Singapore) won fourth place. They brought home RM5,000 and RM2,500 respectively.

Speaking to reporters after the prize presentation ceremony, Cheah, who is from Kuala Lumpur, said he was overjoyed at his triumph.

“Of course I’m happy with this success. During the finals I didn’t really think too much. Every pin counts,” he said.

The prize presentation ceremony was officiated by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, who represented Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In the Classified Division category, Bong Kihow (Abas) emerged as the champion, bagging RM20,000 in cash along with a trophy. Chang Hsiang-Yu (Chinese Taipei Bowling Association) secured second place, earning RM10,000, and Muhammad Hazim Alihanafiah (MTBC Malaysia) took third place with a cash prize of RM4,000.

In the U25 Masters category, Malaysia’s Wan Muhammad Zarif Ikram Wan Mazlan claimed the top spot, followed by Nabil Aiman Mantaib from PTBNS (B) in second place, and Vilinkorn Kledkaew (Thai Tenpin Bowling Association) in third place.

The ‘Masters Men’s Senior’ category witnessed players from Singapore securing the top three positions, with Nelson Young Wah Seng as the champion, Hairon Awang (Syntech) in second place, and Rick Tan in third place.

In the ‘Masters Women’s Senior’ category, Malaysian players Datin Zarina and Datin Rakia’ah Ali took the first and second places, respectively.

In the ‘Junior 0406 Boys’ category, Syed Azfar Danial Syed Shaiful Ezam (Penang) emerged as the champion, with Nutavat Rasusetkun (Thailand) in second place, and Muhammad Raul Haikal Mandra Raman (Terengganu) in third place.

The ‘Junior 0406 Girls’ category saw Nur Jeehan Iezzaty Suffian (Malaysia) as the champion, followed by Mandy Koh Mun Leng (Singapore) in second place and Lavinia Khi Jia Jie (Malaysia) in third place.

In the ‘Junior 0709 Boys’ category, Malaysia secured all three top spots, with Muhammad Adam Darwish Dzulhakimy (Penang) as the champion, Muhammad Hafiz Darwisy Azhlan (Penang) in second place, and Wan Muhammad Zarif Ikram Wan Mazlan in third place.

The ‘Junior 0709 Girls’ category crowned Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee (Malaysia) as the champion, with Dhia Irdina Zahra Mohd Hazrin (Kuala Lumpur) in second place and Claudia Kumang Jakson (ABAS Sarawak) in third place.

In the Under-13 Boys category, Gerald Ethan Tony (Abas Sarawak) secured the championship title, with Joses Ivan Tony (Abas Sarawak) in second place and Daryl Emmanuel Sim from Singapore (RSD Bowling Academy) in third place.

Meanwhile, in the Under-13 Girls category, Nur Fathi Fatihah Mohammad Zakry (Abas Sarawak) emerged as the champion, followed by Arwynn Galleina Arthur Ray (ABAS Sarawak) in second place and Nurul Iman Batrisya Mohd Fadli (Terengganu) in third place.

The event was attended by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer (CEO) Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan, Sarawak Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association (Abas) president Sunny Si Poh Heng, and Abas vice-president Robert Lu Nam Min.