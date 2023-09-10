Clear and present danger

TWO years ago, I wrote a piece about how we were drowning in a sea of information.

Tons of messages, relevant or not, have been thrust upon us every day through the Internet, via a little device.

Yes, I mean the handphone.

We are so addicted to this little device that now it has virtually become part of our anatomy. In fact, anyone without a handphone is now considered an oddity.

So, it was apt that I entitled my piece then ‘Drowning in a sea of information’.

However, a few days ago a friend wrote to me to say that I understated the severity of our situation in my writing then.

First, let me put it in a context – this man is one of those who tends to see the glass as being ‘half empty’ as opposed to ‘half full’ type. In other words, a pessimist who always notices the dark cloud instead of the silver linings.

So, a high-strung individual, prone to hyperbole.

He wrote to say that I should revise my essay from two years ago. He said that we have passed the stage of ‘drowning’ – we are, in fact, ‘already dead’ in the water. It is just that we do not know it yet.

His point being that the Internet is so full of fake news, and it is so pervasive that we are reduced to mere beings without any rational thinking. We are just dead walking beings, so he claims.

Wow! The ‘walking dead’, or in this case, the ‘swimming dead’, that is a drastic claim indeed. It was as if he was screaming: “Repent! The end is nigh!”

Hmm, I thought: “Really?”

I was about to dismiss his claim outright until a few days ago, when the impact of fake news was brought home to me.

First, there was in circulation the ‘death’ of Raymond Goh, an ebullient and eloquent speaker and emcee, the man with the silvery voice. As a wannabe speaker myself, I am fascinated by his oratorical excellence and aspire to be like him.

So, with the news of his ‘death’ swirling around, I was tempted to join the masses to send condolences to his family.

However, the man is still alive, though he is unwell. His family was so upset by all the shenanigans and had to issue a press statement to deny the lie.

Secondly, in one of my WhatsApp chat groups, I witnessed the fallout between two erstwhile friends. They were classmates over 50 years ago.

Now because of the polemics between the two superpowers, USA and China, they were so influenced that they fell onto different sides of the fence. With that, 50 years of friendship went up to smoke.

What have the stands of these two opposing sides got to do us, we, mere simple individuals? The basis of conflicts between nations is complex and it takes careful study to understand them.

These two former classmates, who had shared more meals than they could remember, have given up their centuries of friendship all because their minds are clogged by the news and opinions perpetrated through the Internet, via their handphones.

These are not deep and well-argued positions but mere ‘clickbaits’ – sensationalised and misleading headlines, devoid of rational substance, posted through the different platforms on the Internet. Most of us would not invest the time to read and study the background to a conflict. Satisfied are we with just the mere snippets that are floating around on the Internet and form our opinion accordingly.

So, what’s wrong with holding different opinions? Can’t we just agree to disagree and continue to live our lives differently?

There is a saying, ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’. This is taken to mean that through the pen, the implement for the spreading of words, ideas can spread and with that, the mind is influenced and opinion formed.

Opinions drive action, and action has consequences. In a democratic country like Malaysia, there is one action that is exercised every five years and that, collectively, has very profound consequences. It gives power to a group of people total control over our national wealth. With that control, they can move mountains, figuratively and actually – whether for better or for worse, it is debatable.

There is a saying, ‘a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes’. Now with the aid of technology, lies can travel at least two times round the world while truth is still putting on its shoes.

Yes, we are hit with a triple whammy by advanced technology (like the Internet) because it is fast, super-fast it is almost like God – omnipresent. It envelops the world; hence the term World Wide Web (WWW).

Most importantly, it is anonymous. Anyone can propagate any truth or lies under the cloak of anonymity. That means scums, scammers and other nefarious characters have a field day confusing the world, be it out of mischief or evil intention.

This is done at such speed and huge volume that the world is overwhelmed. So, really, we are now virtually unable to distinguish right from wrong, truth from lies.

There is a quote that is attributed to Albert Einstein: “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.”

Though whether or not Einstein did say that, there is evidence that clever idiots with phones in hands are peopling the world.

I started this essay in response to my friend who said the title of my earlier writing ‘We are drowning in a sea of information’, was understating the dire situation of the world.

I do agree that the world is not in the best situation presently, but I am one of those ‘the glass is half full’ people. The world is indeed facing a ‘clear and present danger’, but it is within our means and spirit meet this challenge.

If as stated by many that we are the ‘architect of our doom’, I contend that it is also within our means to be the ‘architect of our salvation’.