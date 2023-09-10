Cultivate interest in STEM subjects among children from early age, Lee tells parents

MIRI (Sept 10): Parents need to play a role in cultivating children’s interest in subjects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) from an early age, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Sarawak Transport Minister added, efforts to foster the interest at an early age are important to lay a solid foundation at higher levels of education.

“Sarawak has a strategic plan to achieve the status of a high-income state by 2030 – to achieve this target, we need a large number of skilled workers in the field of technology,” he said in his address at the SPM 2022 Outstanding Student Incentive Presentation ceremony at SMK Pujut yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman urged students to take their studies seriously as the future of Sarawak depends entirely on a highly skilled workforce.

In addition to developing the digital economy, he said Sarawak, under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is also focused on establishing a green economy.

He said the focus on green economy is in line with climate change concerns due to global warming.

“The world today is focusing on how to reduce global warming. Otherwise, the climate change caused by heat will bring various disasters, such as severe floods and extremely hot weather.

“Therefore, Sarawak is focusing on green economy initiatives by exploring new sources such as carbon trading,” he added.

Sarawak needs manpower in the technical field to support facilitation of a green economy, he said.

During the ceremony, he presented 48 students with incentives for their excellent achievement in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination last year.

SMK Pujut principal Madline Jayan, SMK Pujut’s Parent Teachers Association representative Robert Oyong Emang, Curtin University Malaysia’s pro-vice chancellor Prof Simon Leuniq were also present.