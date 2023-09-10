Fire destroys parked car in Lundu

KUCHING (Sept 10): A car that was parked by the roadside at Kampung Tanjam in Jalan Biawak, Lundu was totally destroyed by fire this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 6.38am and firefighters from the Lundu fire station were mobilised to the scene.

At the scene, Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put it under control within five minutes using water sourced from the fire engine.

“The owner of the car was also not at the scene the vehicle’s plate number could not be determined as it was totally destroyed,” it added.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 7.15am.