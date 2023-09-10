Food fair in Miri set to showcase traditional cuisines of various Chinese clans

MIRI (Sept 10): Nine youth sections of local Chinese associations are jointly organising a food fair, to be held at Miri Thai Poo Association’s community centre at Jalan Bulan Sabit here this Sept 17.

This would be the event’s fifth edition, where the participants will showcase traditional cuisines representing various Chinese clans.

The youth sections involved are from Miri Thai Poo Community Association, Miri Hakka Association, Foo Chow Association Miri, Miri Hing Ann Association, Hainan Association Miri, Miri Division Hopoh Association Miri Chawan Association, Miri Teo Chew Association and Miri Kwong Wai Siew Association.

Coupon booklets for the food fair are available at RM20 each.

For further enquiries and to purchase the booklets, contact Andy Jong (Youth section of Hakka Association) on 014-590 2562.