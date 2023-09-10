GRS govt achieves many successes – Hajijj

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has achieved many successes during its approximately three years of governing this state, said its chairman, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said GRS would bring even more development to all of Sabah as needed by the people.

“However, it is natural for the opposition, especially the Parti Warisan to continue to deny our achievements and successes because they suffer from a denial syndrome. In reality, Warisan is still unclear and cannot see what we have done in the past three years. I would like to remind everyone not to make the same mistakes as before and to remain united. The interests of the people are always our priority, and this is the struggle of GRS,” he said in his speech at the launching the Jelajah Wanita GRS Program Zone 1B for the Tuaran and Kota Belud parliamentary constituencies at Dewan Sri Sulaman here on Sunday.

Hajiji who is the Chief Minister, said the GRS’ Jelajah Wanita program which was launched last July, should be used effectively to explain the coalition’s policies and struggles to the grassroots in the state.

He wants the coalition’s women movement to play a more effective role in ensuring that the rakyat are aware of and understand all the policies advocated by the government.

This includes the efforts of the GRS government to continue demanding the state’s rights according to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The role and responsibility of the GRS women movement are extremely important and significant. The GRS’ party machinery greatly relies on women to convey the message and struggles of the coalition to the grassroots population in this state.

“For me, the Jelajah Wanita (Women’s Outreach) program is crucial in explaining the policies, struggles and achievements of the GRS government over the past three years of leading this state in all zones in Sabah that will be visited.

“GRS women are the backbone of the party’s strength, supporting the government today, along with colleagues from other parties. Therefore, the women’s movement within the GRS component parties needs to continue to enhance the understanding and unity that already exists to become a strong force in the struggle for the aspirations of the state’s people,” he said in the speech which was delivered by GRS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The Jelajah Wanita GRS program GRS was launched by the Chief Minister on July 23, 2023, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Hajiji pointed out that the GRS government has faced various tough challenges since taking over the administration about three years ago.

“This includes ‘Langkah Kinabalu,’ when there were attempts to overthrow the state government. However, through our unity and support from Pakatan Harapan (PH), we were able to defend the state government.

“We must maintain this mandate, and this is where the role of the GRS Women movement is crucial for us to continue achieving success in the upcoming State election. All party machinery, especially the GRS women movement, must not be complacent or divided, but rather continue to work for the people and approach them at the grassroots level. We must continue to strengthen unity and stand united in GRS and continue to work for the people and the state,” he said.