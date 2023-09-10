In National Congress, DAP vows to never use Opposition’s tactic of playing up racial sentiments

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 10): DAP today vowed it will never succumb to the dirty politics practiced by their political opponent by playing up racial sentiments and extremism by those masquerading as principled statesmen or young people who still embrace politics of the old.

In the party’s annual National Congress here, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng said the party is obliged to expose slander politics, hatred and threats which seek to divide the people without benefiting anyone.

“Do not believe the ‘wolves of politics’ masquerading as principled statesmen or young people who still uphold old politics full of envy and hatred merely for the sake of taking revenge.

“Remember, the rakyat support the unity government because they want a multi-ethnic government that serves and guarantees all regardless of their race or religion,” he told party delegates at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel here.

Citing the recent success at the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections, Lim said the double victories is testament to the people’s rejection of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the party ought to use the success in Johor as a platform to wrest other seats lost to PN in the future.

“Not only did we retain our two-third parliament majority with our major victory in Pulai, but we also managed to crush the confidence of PN from winning Simpang Jeram as well.

“We are confident that we not only have four years (to rule Malaysia), but a decade to do so with our partners from Sabah and Sarawak!” he said to loud cheers.

PH candidates Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman won the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat respectively at yesterday’s by-elections.

Lim also reminded ministers, deputy ministers, chief minister and state executive councillors to always adhere to the party’s decision as they are beholden to the party for their current circumstances.

“Never think that you are greater than the party, because without the party you will never have the opportunity to be in a position of power,” he said. – Malay Mail