Julaihi: 13,699 rural households in S’wak have reliable electricity supply thanks to ALAF

KUCHING (Sept 10): A total of 13,699 households across rural Sarawak have access to reliable electricity supply as of the second quarter of 2023, said Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said this was made possible thanks to the Sarawak government funded Additional Late Applicant Fund (ALAF).

He also said that there are 5,902 households in various stages of implementation.

“Of that figure, 532 households have received design approval and are awaiting the availability of contractors from the panel.

“Apart from that, 615 households are at the final design stage and 7,579 applicants are currently undergoing survey works.

“There are also 6,000 households that are still in the screening stage,” he was quoted as saying by the State Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

Julaihi, who officiated the Kampung Seruyuk ALAF Project in Sebuyau on Saturday, said a total of 43 households from the village will now enjoy 24-hour electricity supply via ALAF amounting to an implementation cost of RM143,626.

The Sebuyau assemblyman noted that the project, which was carried out in September 2022, had been completed in June this year.

“The Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication as well as Sarawak Energy Berhad as the implementing agency introduced the ALAF initiative to help ease the burden of rural communities.

“ALAF is an ongoing programme that will be implemented in stages to supply 24-hour electricity supply to rural areas,” he said.

He also said that under the rural electricity connection scheme, applicants are also eligible for the Assisted Wiring Scheme (AWS) where rural applicants can pay the cost of wiring in instalments for 36 months through their Sarawak Energy electricity bill.

Also present were Deputy Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Liwan Lagang, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab, Sebuyau district officer Ayuradiman Bujang, Sarawak Energy western regional manager Nazry Abdul Latip and Kampung Seruyuk village chief Umar Ali.