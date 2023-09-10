‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’: Thousands flock Tanjung Bungai Beach in Bekenu to meet King, Queen

MIRI (Sept 10): It was a memorable day for thousands of Bekenu folk, as they had the opportunity to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in person at Tanjung Bungai Beach in Bekenu today.

The Bekenu folk began gathering at the Tanjung Bungai Beach as early as 6am and had waited patiently for the arrival of the Their Majesties and their entourage, who started their journey from Miri city.

Upon their arrival at around 12:10pm, Their Majesties and their entourage received a warm welcome from the Bekenu folk, and were also entertained with various traditional performances as well as a folk game demonstration.

Tanjung Bungai Beach was Their Majesties’ last stop for the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour in Miri before continuing their journey to Bintulu.

Joining Their Majesties during the tour were the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.