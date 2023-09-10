King reminds people on importance of maintaining unity, harmony

BEKENU (Sept 10): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded the people of the importance of maintaining unity and harmony.

“Stay well, live in peace and harmony. Please support this government for development and progress,” he said in his speech before departing the ‘Pesta Keramaian Bersama Rakyat’ at Bungai Beach in Bekenu today,

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also attended the gathering, held in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo, which entered its eighth day, today.

Also present were Their Majesties’ sons, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah; Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

On behalf of his family, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the warm response and reception from the Miri people.

“Today is a day that means a lot to my family. A memory that will stay with us forever, Insya-Allah. I’m sorry if I can’t say hello to everyone but a wave is enough. A wave from far or near, it will stay in our hearts.”

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat were also present at the event.