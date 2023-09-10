Lukanisman: More specialised nurses needed to cater to ageing society

KUCHING (Sept 10): More post-basic nurses need to be trained to cater to an increasing ageing society not just for Sarawak but the country as a whole, says Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He adds that aside from the high demand for specialist doctors, nurses specialising in gerontology, primary healthcare and intensive care treatments are much required to ensure the well-being of an aged community.

“Not only specialist doctors, nurses that are more specialised are being sought-after in the country. Primary healthcare is one of the main pillars listed in the Health White Paper and we want to prioritise on preventive healthcare,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the Ministry of Health Training Institute (ILKKM) convocation, at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday.

A total of 1,195 graduates received their scrolls at the convocation, with 23 awarded academic excellence awards.

According to Lukanisman, there are currently 19 ILKKMs across the country, with three in Sarawak located in Kota Sentosa and Puncak Borneo – both in Kuching – and in Sibu.

To date, he said 310 intensive care nurses had been trained at the ministry’s training institutes, while 48 and 51 nurses who specialise in gerontology and primary healthcare, respectively, are currently undergoing training.

The deputy health minister also stated that 50 programmes at the ILKKMs had been enhanced based on Outcome-Based-Education (OBE) to ensure the graduates meet the needs of the healthcare industry.

On a separate matter, Lukanisman said the Health Ministry (MoH) had recently conducted engagement sessions with industry players and vendors to seek their feedback on the proposed financial allocations under the federal budget for next year.

“One of the main discussions was related to procurement whereby the ministry will study about the procurement of medical equipment via concessions, leasing or rental.

“We have proposed quite a comprehensive budget to the Finance Ministry for the drafting of Budget 2024, and we hope there will be an increase in financial allocations to the Health Ministry next year,” he said.

He further pointed out the MoH was planning to roll out electronic medical records system at all public hospitals and clinics by 2030 as part of its operation digitalisation process.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, who delivered the opening address at the convocation, pointed out that many of yesterday’s graduates comprised frontliners who were previously stationed at Covid-19 vaccination centres, Covid-19 assessment centre, quarantine centres, and Crisis Preparedness and Response Centres (CPRC).

“A total of 8,643 graduates from various disciplines have completed their programmes at training institutes under the ministry across the country this year.

“Thus, convocations are taking place for six days starting with the Sarawak Zone on Sept 9, Sabah on Sept 23 and Peninsula Malaysia from Oct 21 to 24,” said Dr Ooi.